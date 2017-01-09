Sponsor: Campus Carry will return, mostly unchanged

ATLANTA -- The backers of the 2016's controversial Campus Carry bill says they’re introducing a new bill that will look very similar to the bill Gov. Nathan Deal vetoed last year.

It's no surprise campus carry will return. The expectation was that backers would write a bill that would take into consideration the issues Gov. Deal raised when he vetoed last year’s bill.

Deal says he generally supports expanded gun rights. He signed a bill derisively called the “guns everywhere” bill a couple of years ago.

Last year's version of Campus Carry already had restrictions: Keeping guns out of student housing and sporting venues. But Deal vetoed Campus Carry because it allowed guns in the day care centers of state college campuses, among other things.

Backers of the bill had talked about writing a narrower bill this time around. Today, the main sponsor said the bill he’ll introduce won’t have those changes.

"Right now the bill we drop will look very very similar to what passed the House" in 2016, said Rep. Rick Jasperse (R-Jasper). "We’ll address that during the committee meetings that come up."

Jasperse acknowledged it would be counterproductive to send another bill to the governor that’s a duplicate of the bill he already vetoed. But he wants other lawmakers to be the one to change it so he, Jasperse, can stick to what he calls his second amendment principles.

