(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

Brookhaven Police are investigating an incident where a person was stabbed.

Police were called to the Chevron gas station located at 2289 North Druid Hills Road.

Major Brandon Gurley said officers on scene do not believe the stabbing happened at that service station and that the victim is not cooperating with police.

The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

PHOTOS | Stabbing investigation underway at Brookhaven gas station

© 2017 WXIA-TV