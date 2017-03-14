Stella ups misery index at airports nationwide

Hundreds of flights were canceled in anticipation of a March 14th storm.

Airlines rushed to get ahead of Winter Storm Stella and hunkered down as she raged up the East Coast.

Delta, the main carrier through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, canceled more than 900 flights. Seven additional airlines offered weather waivers for travelers working to avoid the nor'easter. Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson urged travelers to check with their individual airlines for specific information on canceled flights. On Tuesday, officials said travelers seemed to follow that advice.

While big boards reflected those cancelations at Hartsfield-Jackson, FlightAware's Misery Map showed most of the cancelations and delays were centered right at the middle of Stella: New York City, Boston, and Washington, D.C.

Because of it's heavy flow of traffic, and therefore cancelations, Atlanta remained in the top three for cancelations and delays through most of Tuesday. The early notice of the storm allowed passengers to plan ahead, so there were no long lines and grumpy passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Tuesday.

Atlanta remained under a wind advisory and freeze warning Tuesday. North Georgia was covered in a light blanket of snow Monday night while they were under a winter weather advisory.

FULL FORECAST | Watch the latest forecast from the 11Alive StormTrackers

© 2017 WXIA-TV