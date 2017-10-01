Stolen car recovered after armed robbery of Atlanta city council candidate

ATLANTA - In a story first reported on 11Alive.com, police have recovered a stolen car from last night’s armed robbery of an Atlanta city council candidate.

Andrea Boone was robbed at gunpoint at her campaign headquarters shortly before 10 pm, when she and longtime city councilman C.T. Martin were returning from a campaign event.

Boone and Martin told police that a black male approached them at gunpoint and demanded money and keys to a vehicle.

Police said the robber took the keys to a rented 2016 Chevy Malibu, along with some money and credit cards. No one was injured in the robbery.

The car was recovered around 2640 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Sunday, and was unoccupied.

Martin has served as an Atlanta city councilman since 1990 and is now running for city council president. Boone is one of three candidates who are running for Martin's seat.

