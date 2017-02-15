Stolen vehicle recovered from DeKalb lake

Car found submerged in norris lake. (Photo: Miller, Jessie)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Fire officials confirm they recovered a stolen vehicle from a local lake, Wednesday.

DeKalb Fire Captain Eric Jackson said they received a call around 2:30 p.m. from someone claiming that a car was submerged in Norris Lake in DeKalb County. Authorities said that no one was inside the vehicle however preliminary investigation suggests that it was stolen in 2015.

DeKalb fire officials released a live video of the vehicle being raised from the lake on Wednesday afternoon.

LIVE on #Periscope: DCFR Dive Team members preparing to make entry into Norris Lake to search for a vehicle @itsind… https://t.co/K8zVTACR7V — DCFR Public Affairs (@DCFRpubaffairs) February 15, 2017

DCFR Dive Team on scene of a possible car in the lake. DCFR Divers preparing to make entry. @itsindekalb #dcfr https://t.co/kJoZ6fkrER — DCFR Public Affairs (@DCFRpubaffairs) February 15, 2017

Authorities are still determining how the vehicle ended up within the lake. No additional details are available at this time. 11Alive.com will update this story as information becomes available.

(© 2017 WXIA)