Stone Mountain fireworks celebration is ON!

A beautiful view of stone mountain with trees as the surrounding. (Photo: joyce1433, WXIA)

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. -- No wet weather will rain on Stone Mountain's parade, or fireworks show rather.

After severe storms that moved through the Atlanta area threatened to cancel the event, the park said it's fireworks and laser show is a go for Memorial Day night.

The updated show, called "Lightshow 2.0" features new music, animation, water effects, lasers and drones. It also features live music from local bands like Highbeams, the Glow Band and The Stephen Lee Band. Concerts take place on Memorial Lawn starting at 7:30 p.m.

All active and retired military personnel with a valid I.D. can get free admission, and save up to 30 percent off per person for their immediately family members. They can also get discounts on food, drinks and merchandise.

