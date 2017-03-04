Murder suspect accidentally released from Chicago prison found in metro Atlanta

(Photo: Cook County Sheriff's Office)

LITHONIA, Ga. -- A murder suspect accidentally released from a Chicago prison in February was nabbed hundreds of miles away in metro Atlanta weeks later.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest of Garrett Glover on Friday by Atlanta-based U.S. Marshals. Glover was erroneously released from the Illinois Department of Corrections and processed into their parole program on Feb. 24. Agents found him sleeping on the floor of an apartment believed to be that of a relative's girlfriend around 11:20 p.m. Friday.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Glover is awaiting trial in the 2012 fatal shooting of 25-year-old, Larry Porter and was sentenced earlier in 2017 to 4 years in prison in a 2014 attempted armed robbery.





