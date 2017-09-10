Evacuated child from Florida killed after being hit by a car in Stone Mountain

An 11-year-old boy was killed overnight after being hit by a car.

According to DeKalb County Police, the victim was traveling from Florida to Georgia to escape Irma.

Details are not clear but he was hit and killed by a car late Sunday night on Barbashela Circle in Stone Mountain, Ga.

An infant from Florida who was also escaping Irma with family was killed when her and her mother were struck by a Jeep while crossing the road in Woodstock. The mom is in critical condition.

