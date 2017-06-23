Suspect in custody, dog dead after warrant served in DeKalb

Police lights.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. -- Authorities confirm a suspect is in custody and one of his dogs dead after DeKalb deputies attempted to serve a warrant on Thursday.

The DeKalb County deputies were attempting to serve a warrant to 19-year-old Robert Williams Brown in Stone Mountain, Ga. for allegedly firing a handgun at his ex-girlfriend 18 times a day earlier.

But as they approached his residence on Ridgemere Court, authorities said that Brown released two pit bulls. One of the two dogs attacked a deputy and his K9 partner. The attacking dog was shot during attempts to restrain it and died soon after. That shooting is under review.

Brown currently faces the previous charge of aggravated assault with a weapon as well as a first-degree criminal damage to property charge for allegedly trying to "head butt" a side window of the sheriff's office transport vehicle.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and will soon be released to the DeKalb County Jail.

© 2017 WXIA-TV