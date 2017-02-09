Walgreens robber wanted in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are trying to track down a man who they said robbed the Walgreens located at 5435 Five Forks Trickum Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain.

The crime happened on Monday, January 30 around 6:30 p.m.

Police said the man had a black handgun when he walked up to the cashier and demanded money. After receiving a few hundred dollars, he walked out the front door.



Police said he was wearing blue pants, black hooded sweatshirt, black shoes with white soles and was carrying a small backpack. He's described as a light-skinned black male, 6'0' to 6'1", 150-180 lbs., dark hair, mustache.

If anyone has any information on this case contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

PHOTOS | Walgreens robbery suspect wanted





Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

WXIA