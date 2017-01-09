DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An investigation is underway into a shooting that left a woman dead. It happened on the 1900 Tree Mountain Pkwy. overnight Tuesday.

Police were called to the scene by a person who they believe is her boyfriend. Once police arrived, they found a woman in her early to mid 20's with a gunshot wound in a car. The gun was also found on scene. She died at the hospital and her suspected boyfriend is being questioned.

The investigation into what lead to her death continues.

PHOTOS | Woman found shot in car in Dekalb