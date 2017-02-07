Strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday

Projected radar image for Tuesday evening at 7 pm (Photo: WXIA)

11Alive meteorologist Chesley McNeil says strong to severe thunderstorms are expected in Georgia Tuesday afternoon and evening, with a marginal to slight risk of severe storms across the state.

The main threats are damaging straight-line winds, frequent lightning and the possibility of significant hail in thunderstorms. The strongest storms are expected in the northern and western portions of the state. The tornado threat is small, but not zero across the state with these storms.

McNeil says there have been tornado warnings issued across parts of Louisiana, along with a tornado watch Tuesday morning, as strong and severe thunderstorms begin to push east and northeastward toward Georgia.

Storms are expected to reach Georgia Tuesday evening, but should be much less intense by the time they reach our area than they have been along the Gulf Coastal area during the Tuesday morning hours.

A second round of rain is expected on Wednesday as a secondary cold front passes through the state, with cooler air expected to make its way in for the latter portion of the week.

