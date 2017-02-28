Strong to severe weather expected Wednesday

Severe weather area for Wednesday (Photo: WXIA)

11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb says strong to severe thunderstorms are expected across much of north Georgia on Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front.

The heavy storms are part of a larger complex of severe weather encompassing a huge area stretching from Mississippi and Alabama northward to New England.

In Georgia, much of the state is under a Slight Risk category for severe weather, while the southern third of the state remains under a Marginal Risk area for severe weather. The far northwest portion of the state is under an Enhanced Risk area for severe weather.

Highs for Wednesday are expected to be in the mid-70s.

