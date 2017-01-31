Hall County Fire officials responded to multiple fire incidnents on Jan. 31, 2016, which they say were partly fueld by wind. (Photo: Hall County Fire Department, WXIA)

HALL COUNTY, Ga. -- Hall County Fire officials have discontinued burn permits for the remainder of Tuesday after strong winds helped fuel multiple fires throughout the county.

Since 2 p.m., Hall County firefighters responded to four incidents that burned several structures and displaced at least one family. No one has been injured in any of the incidents.

Crews first responded to a brush fire on Indian Circle of Shirley Road in north Hall County. Officials said two homes were threatened by the flames, but crews were able to get it contained before they did any damage to either home.

Around 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a mobile home park on Floyd Road in central Hall County where they found a single wide mobile home on fire. Crews were able to put out the fire quickly, but it left three adults and one child without a home.

Minutes later, another crew responded to a fire near exit 23 of Interstate-985 where they found five to six acres of land burning on both sides of the interstate. Both Hall County and Gainesville City fire crews and Georgia Forestry officials responded to put out the flames.

Crews responded to a final incident -- another brush fire -- around 3:30 on Whiporwill Drive of Browns Bridge Road. Officials said no structures were threatened and no one was injured.

Because of all the active incidents, officials said the burn permits have been discontinued for the remainder of the day. They said anyone who already got a burn permit for Jan. 31 should fully extinguish their fires immediately. To check when burn permits will be issued again, call 770-536-2442.

