Suit claims Braves shortchanged Turner Field community fund

Turner Field, Atlanta

ATLANTA -- A lawsuit accuses the Atlanta Braves of skipping out on hundreds of thousands of dollars of payments due to a Turner Field community fund. The suit seeks recovery of the money, a dispute first reported by 11Alive News in September.

See our original story here.

The plaintiff in the suit, filed in Fulton County State Court, is the SMP community fund. SMP stands for Summerhill, Mechanicsville and Peoplestown – three communities that surround Turner Field.

The suit says that in 1993, the Braves agreed to pay a percentage of parking revenue into the SMP fund. Over the twenty years they’ve occupied Turner Field, the Braves say they have paid more than seven million dollars into the fund. The SMP web site says the funding benefits economic development, cultural, educational and other purposes in the three neighborhoods.

The suit says “since at least 2010, (the Braves) have failed to make such payments in full… (and) understated the percentage payable.” The suit also alleges that the Braves contracted for special events at Turner Field with free parking, but then were reimbursed for parking by third-party entities hosting the event. The suit claims the Braves failed to pay the SMP Fund for those parking revenues as well, which “resulted in at least hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid Community Fees, directly damaging the Community Fund.”

The suit doesn’t request specific damages. It does request a jury trial.

The Braves declined comment on the lawsuit. In a September statement, the Braves said the allegations of underpayment "reflected a position contrary to the one (the Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority) held for the past 19 years. We reviewed their documents and notified them of numerous errors in their assumptions and are continuing to work through those with AFCRA. We are disappointed in the timing of this release as we enter our final week at Turner Field and absolutely dispute the representation of this in media reports."

In documents obtained by 11Alive News in September, the Braves said largely the same thing to AFCRA executive director Keisha Lance Bottoms. In a March 16, 2016 email, Braves VP Mike Plant expressed to Lance Bottoms his “frustration (with) your lack of understanding and recognition of the underlying agreements.”

See the documents here.

Lance Bottoms responded to Plant with an email the same day saying “Perhaps your ‘frustration'… stems from your inability to comprehend, acknowledge and abide by their terms.”

Lance Bottoms proposed a $50,000 settlement August 30, but the dispute remained unresolved when the Braves vacated Turner Field December 31. They will play in a new ballpark in Cobb County this season.

Braves Lawsuit

(© 2017 WXIA)