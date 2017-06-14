Sun Dial reopens after child's tragic death, but not rotating

Charlie Holt was killed after he sustained traumatic head injuries at the rotating Sun Dial restaurant in downtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA – One of the city’s most recognizable, iconic restaurants reopened on Friday, eight weeks after a five-year-old boy was killed on its premises.

On April 14, Charles Holt was killed in a freak accident at the Sun Dial restaurant. The boy sustained head injuries when he was caught between the rotating portion of the floor and a wall, a space of only about 4 to 5 inches.

According to police, Charles and his family were visiting from Charlotte, N.C. and were at the restaurant for lunch.

The boy's parents were sitting at the table and the child apparently wandered 4 to 5 feet away.

The restaurant at the top of the Westin Hotel, popularly known as the Sun Dial, has been an Atlanta attraction because of its clockwise rotating floor, 70 stories up, that offers a 360-degree view of the city.

While the restaurant has reopened, it is not rotating. When asked about any new safety features or plans to restart the rotating feature, a spokesperson for the Sun Dial would only release the following statement:

The Sun Dial Restaurant, Bar & View is open for lunch and dinner as of Friday, June 9, 2017. The restaurant is currently accepting individual and event reservations and is serving its summer menu featuring both seasonal and signature dishes.

The rotating feature is not in operation. The viewing deck is open for a 360 degree view of the city.

