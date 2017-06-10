Sun Dial reopens after child's tragic death

Charlie Holt was killed after he sustained traumatic head injuries at the rotating Sun Dial restaurant in downtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA – One of the city’s most recognizable, iconic restaurants reopened on Friday, eight weeks after a five-year-old boy was killed on its premises.

On April 14, Charles Holt was killed in a freak accident at the Sun Dial restaurant. The boy sustained head injuries when he was caught between the rotating portion of the floor and a wall, a space of only about 4 to 5 inches.

According to police, Charles and his family were visiting from Charlotte, N.C. and were at the restaurant for lunch.

The boy's parents were sitting at the table and the child apparently wandered 4 to 5 feet away.

The restaurant at the top of the Westin Hotel, popularly known as the Sun Dial, is an Atlanta attraction because of its clockwise rotating floor, 70 stories up, that offers a 360-degree view of the city.

