Superman T-shirt clue leads police to bank robber

NROCROSS, Ga. -- The robber's Kryptonite was his Superman t-shirt. Police connected two bank robberies to a suspect who wasn't faster than a speeding bullet.

At 1:30 pm on July 5, a man walked into the Wells Fargo bank on Indian Trail Rd. in Norcross. He waited in line like other customers inside the bank. When he got to the teller, he passed her a note demanding cash. The teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash and he left. The teller told police the man was wearing a blue t-shirt with the Superman emblem on it. Full sleeve tattoos were seen on both arms.

PHOTOS | Man wearing Superman shirt charged with bank robbery

It happened again the next day at the Wells Fargo on Buford Highway. Again, he waited in line and passed a note to the teller demanding cash. Again, he was wearing that Superman shirt.

It didn't give him super powers, he was soon in custody.

Clear images of the bank robber were captured at both crimes. When those images were shared with police officers across Gwinnett County, an officer assigned to the Norcross area recognized him from a traffic stop.

The man in the Superman shirt was identified as 28-year-old Sang Nguyen. He was tracked to a Norcross hotel where he was arrested. He's being housed at the Gwinnett County jail.

