Survey on UGA campus asking opinions over Ga. Tech student shooting

IMAGE COURTESY ALLI CARTON

ATHENS, GA. - A survey board has appeared on the UGA campus asking for opinions regarding last weekend’s police shooting of a Georgia Tech student.

The hand-written board says, “The shooting of Scout Schultz (Georgia Tech) was a clean shoot.” Respondents can then mark whether they agree, disagree or are unsure.

The board, which has been removed, was posted in the Tate Student Center Plaza, "an open area of campus where expressive activity is permitted in accordance with the First Amendment," according to UGA spokesman Greg Trevor.

“Seeing this on campus, despite being perfectly acceptable, broke my heart,” said UGA senior Alli Carton, who alerted 11Alive to the board. “UGA is a place of love, acceptance, and support. The entire student body, staff, and law enforcement community need to know that we are here for each other and our friends at Georgia Tech.

“Our football field may be divided, but our hearts are not.”

Schultz was shot to death by Tech police after a 911 call alerted authorities to someone brandishing a knife outside a Tech dorm.

"Although the language on this sign was insensitive and offensive to many members of the university community, it is protected expression," Trevor said. The university doesn't know who posted the sign, "but we do know that it was voluntarily removed," said Trevor.

RELATED | Ga. Tech student shot by police called 911; "He might have a gun on his hip'

According to video captured from the incident, Schultz was yelling “Shoot me!” while approaching police and allegedly brandishing a knife. Police later found three separate suicide notes in a nearby dorm.

A Monday night campus protest over the shooting turned violent when a Tech police cruiser was set on fire. Three people were arrested and charged in the riot.

RELATED | Suspects in Ga. Tech riot out on bond

“This is a tragic incident for so many sides,” Carton said. “Mental illness affects so many people and the conversation needs to be changed.”

PHOTOS: Protests break out on Tech's campus





© 2017 WXIA-TV