Suspect bites Spencer's employee after attempting to steal stripper pole

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Little Rock police say a woman bit an employee at Spencer’s in Park Plaza Mall after attempted to shoplift a stripper pole.

The suspect was attempting to return an item for either a gift card or cash, but quickly became frustrated. The employee told police that she recognized the woman, because she suspected her of shoplifting beforehand.

The suspect then decided a stripper pole would suffice, but she lacked enough funds, as the pole cost more than her potential exchanged item. After being informed, the suspect decided to leave the store with the unpaid pole.

The employee chased after her into the common area of the mall. She wrestled the suspect to the ground attempting to retrieve the pole, but the suspect then bit the employee on the right arm.

Mall security were unable to locate suspect. The employee had swelling, but refused medical attention.

© 2017 KTHV-TV