Suspect identified in shooting death of Jonesboro man

JONESBORO, GA - Cornelius Burnley, 44, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Phillip Goodman, 49.

According to Clayton Co. Police, officers responded to a call on the 8400 block of Susan Lane in Jonesboro on Thursday, March 2.

On arrival, police found Goodman lying face down and unresponsive. Clayton Co. Fire and EMC responded to the location and announced the victim was deceased on scene.

Witnesses reported that they heard shots were fired and moments later, neighbors saw a man dragging what appeared to be a body into the back of the home.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both men were involved in a dispute, which resulted in Burnley fatally shooting Goodman and subsequently dragging his body to the back of the residence.

Burnley has been charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault. He is being held at the Clayton Co. Jail.

(© 2017 WXIA)