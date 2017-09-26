Suspect in death of Smyrna woman arrested in Texas

Brian Marsh Semrinec was arrested Monday in Dallas, Texas. He is accused of killing 28 year-old Shuyi Li of Smyrna. (Photo: Dallas County Jail)

The fugitive wanted in the murder of a Smyrna woman has been arrested in Dallas, Texas.

24-year-old Brian Marsh Semrinec of Smyrna, Georgia is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail on charges of Aggravated Assault and Murder in connection with the murder of 28 year old Shuyi Li.

Last week, Cobb County police were called to a home on Willington Shoals place after Li did not show up to work. Once inside, officers found Li dead.

Semrinec was arrested Monday night in Dallas. He is currently in the Dallas County Jail with no bond.

© 2017 WXIA-TV