Suspected shoplifter accused of dragging officer, captured

MARIETTA, GA. - A suspected shoplifter who allegedly dragged a Woodstock police officer while trying to escape has been arrested.

According to Woodstock police, the incident happened on Wednesday at the Kohl’s department store on Highway 92. The officer made contact with the suspect’s car door but wasn’t injured and was treated at the scene and released.

Marietta police said the suspect, identified as Amy Ridge, was caught around the area of Barnes Mill and Merritt roads.

Ridge is a Marietta resident, according to police. Charges are still being determined.

