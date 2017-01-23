Suspects arrested in Holly Springs Road homicide

Three people have been arrested in connection to a Friday morning Holly Springs Road murder.

Twenty-year-old James Nicholson, 26-year-old Carlos Hightower and 24-year-old Magan Carroll have all been arrested and charged with felony murder. The incident took place near 1680 Holly Springs Road in Rockmart, GA. Authorities responded to a call about a possible shooting on Holly Springs Road. They found the victim, 31 year-old Chadwick Morgan, deceased in a ditch as a result of a gunshot wound.

Detectives believe the murder resulted from a property dispute between the suspects and the victim. The suspects are in the Paulding County Detention Center with no bond and the possibility of facing more charges as the investigation continues.

Detectives and police encourage anyone who was in the area of 1680 Holly Springs Road on Friday or who might have any information about this incident to please call 9-1-1.

