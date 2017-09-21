WXIA
Suspects charged in violent Ga. Tech protest out on bond

All three have been ordered to stay away from the campus.

Tim Darnell , WXIA 10:56 AM. EDT September 21, 2017

ATLANTA - All three people who are facing charges in Monday night’s violent Georgia Tech protest are out on bond.

Court officials confirm that Jacob Wilson, Andrew Monden (enrolled at Georgia Tech as Cassandra Monden) and Vincent Castellenti have been released. Wilson has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor, and all three have been ordered to stay away from Tech’s campus.

READ | Charges against suspects arrested in Tech protest

The three made their first court appearances in Fulton County yesterday morning.

The protest erupted after a Monday night vigil following the death of Scout Schultz. Schultz was shot to death by campus police late Saturday night while allegedly brandishing a knife. Eyewitness video captured Schultz yelling, "Shoot me!" GBI investigators later found three separate suicide notes in a nearby dorm.

