Prosecutors to seek death penalty against man charged in detective's death

Prosecutors have announced they'll seek the death penalty against a man charged in the death of a Polk County police detective.

The hearing for 31-year-old Seth Brandon Spangler and 22-year-old Samantha Roof who are charged with shooting and killing 29-year-old Officer Kristen Hearne in the early morning hours of Friday Sept. 29 took place Monday afternoon.

According to police, two officers were called to investigate a stolen vehicle out of Tennessee when the pair emerged from the woods, acting suspiciously. That’s when police say Spangler pulled out a handgun and opened fire striking two deputies.

DETAILS | Suspect captured after 2 officers shot, 1 killed in Polk County

The GBI reports that Hearne was shot at least four times and later died. They added that due to the location of the fatal wound, it is unlikely that a vest would have prevented her death.

An officer who was shot in the vest survived.

Both suspects fled the scene and were later arrested.

PHOTOS: Officers shot in Polk County

The GBI is assisting in the investigation of the incident. Anyone with information about the case is being asked to call the GBI's Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.

RELATED: Fallen Polk County officer 'lit up every room that she was in'

Family are friends are holding a viewing for Deputy Hearne at 2 p.m. on Monday. Hearne’s family will receive friends today from 3-9 pm at Victory Baptist Church. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 2 pm, also at the church.

© 2017 WXIA-TV