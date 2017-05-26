Suspects involved in drive-by shooting arrested

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA,- Two men wanted in connection for a drive-by shooting have been arrested in Norcross, Geogria.
Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Fugititive Unit along with the Gwinnett County Police located Kevin Ortiz and Jonathan Augustine Yanez-Gomez at a residence in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Both subjects were wanted in connection with the May 20, 2017 drive by shooting on Marshes Glenn Drive in Norcross, Georgia.
Ortiz and Yanez-Gomez were found hiding in an attic, according to police.
They both surrendered upon being confronted by members of the Fugitive Unit.
Ortiz and Yanez-Gomez are being held at the Gwinnett County Jail on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm from a Motor Vehicle.
