Suspect identified in Underground Atlanta murder

Police are searching for a man that they have identified as the suspect in a murder that took place at Underground Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department said it has connected 25-year-old Felix Shirley to the murder of Micha Moore. She was found dead on Jan. 10

An autopsy revealed she had been shot twice after police originally thought she had been stabbed in the neck.

Shirley was the last person seen on surveillance with Moore and, due to a Crime Stoppers tip, authorities said they were able to identify him.

RELATED | VIDEO: Man dressed as construction worker seen with murder victim

APD also confirmed that Shirley had worked at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the incident, but is no longer employed with them.

An investigation revealed that the suspect knew the victim, who had just moved to Atlanta from New York approximately two months prior to the homicide.

Police urge anyone who may know about Shirley’s whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers or contact 911. He is considered armed and dangerous.

PHOTOS | Man dressed as construction worker last person seen with underground victim

(© 2017 WXIA)