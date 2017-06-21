Suspicious package found at Clarkston Public Library

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

CLARKSTON, GA - DeKalb Police are investigating a suspicious package found at the Clarkston Public Library located at 951 North Indian Creek Drive early Thursday morning.

Police have not released information about what the item was and no evacuations were implemented.

Officers taped off the area during the investigation. A DeKalb County 911 operator confirmed the situation was under control at around 5:30 a.m.

