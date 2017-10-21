Suspicious package reported in southeast Atlanta

APD crews investigating a suspicious package on Saturday morning. (Photo: WXIA)

The Atlanta Police Bomb Squad has been called out for a suspicious package located near the intersection of Wylie Street and Flat Shoals Avenue in the Reynoldstown area of southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta Police and Fire crews are on the scene as part of the investigation.

A witness on the scene says an aluminum package with wires trailing from it was ticking, and that was when they called the police.

No additional information was immediately available. Stay with 11Alive News and 11Alive.com for updates as they become available.

© 2017 WXIA-TV