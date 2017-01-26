Suspicious package shuts down Athens-Clarke police precinct

Photo: Athens-Clarke Co. PD

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department was shut down after they said a suspicious package was brought in by a concerned citizen.

Police said Jail Road was closed off and UGA's bomb squad called to the scene to investigate.

Anyone needing walk-in services has been asked to go to the West Precinct in the Georgia Square Mall located at 3700 Atlanta Highway.

