Suspicious package shuts down Athens-Clarke police precinct

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department was shut down after they said a suspicious package was brought in by a concerned citizen.
Police said Jail Road was closed off and UGA's bomb squad called to the scene to investigate.
Anyone needing walk-in services has been asked to go to the West Precinct in the Georgia Square Mall located at 3700 Atlanta Highway.
