BUTTS CO., GA - An SUV broke free from the camper that was pulling it and then collided with a tractor trailer on Interstate 75 going northbound past Highway 16 (mile marker 205), which is the Griffin exit.

No injuries have been reported and only one lane is open at this time.

Expect some major delays for your morning commute and drive safely.

