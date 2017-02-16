Buford Highway reopened in Gwinnett after several fires

(Photo: Gwinnett Fire)

SUWANEE, Ga. -- Buford Highway has reopened after fire crews battled for over an hour to knock down several fires along the side of the major roadway.

The call came in just before noon on Thursday when a passerby noticed flames along a portion of Buford Highway in Suwanee near Suwanee Dam Road. Crews arrived and quickly requested reinforcements to help protect nearby businesses.

Over the distance of about one mile, fire crews found several medium grass fires between Buford Highway and an adjacent railroad track. That track, which was being utilized by Norfolk Southern, was shut down to allow firefighters to work as was a portion of the highway due to water lines being dragged across.

Eventually, firefighters were able to get all of the different fires under control and reopened the highway around 3 p.m. Authorities believe a passing train ignited the blaze.

