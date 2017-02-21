SWAT officers respond to SW Atlanta apartment complex

Developing Story (Photo: WHAS11)

Atlanta Police responded Tuesday afternoon to what they called a possible barricaded gunman at the Cascade Glen Apartments in the 3900 block of Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta SWAT officers were responding to the location after about 3:30 p.m.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Atlanta Police indicated that no suspects were located after a search of the complex, and SWAT officers departed the area.

No injuries have been reported.

