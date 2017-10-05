SWAT on scene of attempted robbery at Roswell Pawn Shop

ROSWELL, Ga. – SWAT enforcement are at the scene of an attempted armed robbery in Roswell Thursday morning.

Public Information Officer Lisa Holland with Roswell Police confirmed that two burglars tripped the alarm at a pawn shop located at 615 Holcomb Bridge Road.

Officers were right at the intersection and arrived quickly. The suspect did not come out of building and SWAT was called to the location.

There are no reported injuries from this incident at this time. Enforcement remains on scene.

