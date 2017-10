(Photo: Gray, Bradley)

ATLANTA, GA. - Atlanta police are on the scene of a man barricaded inside of his apartment in the Old Fourth Ward area.

According to police, SWAT was called to the 500 block of Glen Iris Drive on reports of a suicidal man locked inside of his apartment. No word on weapons at this time.

