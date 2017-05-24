SWAT situation at Lawrenceville home ends; suspect surrenders

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- Gwinnett County Police Department SWAT Units have gotten a suspect who fired shots at officials trying to serve civil papers to surrender.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, deputies were sent to a home off Saratoga Drive around 2 p.m. in Lawrenceville to serve eviction-type paperwork.

Officials said several officers went inside the home to talk to the man, who was on the second floor of the home. Deputies were initially able to talk to the suspect and were trying to get him to come downstairs, but then he retreated into a bedroom. That's when officers said about four gunshots rang out.

No officers were injured, and authorities don't know if the deputies were the intended target or just warning shots. After the shots were fired, the deputies called for backup from the Gwinnett County SWAT team.

Officials said the standoff ended more than five hours later, after 7 p.m. No one was hurt during the ordeal.

