SWAT situation peacefully resolved in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. --- Dekalb County Police and SWAT said a hostage situation involving a mentally ill man was peacefully resolved on Monday.

Police say the suspect's mother called 911 and said her son barricaded her inside the home.

At this time police do not know what triggered the situation. Residence in the area were asked to stay inside their homes.

The DeKalb County Police ask families in the area of 2917 Meadowview Drive in Decatur stay inside their homes.

Access to Meadowview Drive at Clifton Church Road and Parker Ranch Road have been shut down. This also affects secondary roads in the neighborhood.

Parents with children attending schools in the area are asked to pick students up at the schools, as schools buses will not be able to travel through the surrounding streets.

