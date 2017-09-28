WXIA
Close

SWAT standoff in downtown Atlanta

Tim Darnell , WXIA 10:00 AM. EDT September 28, 2017

ATLANTA - SWAT teams and hostage negotiators are responding to reports of a possible barricaded gunman at 379 Saint Johns Avenue SW in Atlanta.

This story is developing.

 

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories