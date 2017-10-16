T-Rex 10-year-old welded with dad stolen from yard

A Candler Park family is looking for the T-Rex that was stolen from their yard.

10-year-old Eli Shepard spent hours building a dinosaur sculpture for his yard and over the weekend, someone stole it.

Out of all of the frightening things in the Shepard's Candler Park yard, the scariest one has already come and gone -- a thief.

"Rusty was right here in front of this gravestone... he had this bone in his mouth," Eli said.

Rusty is a three-foot metal T-Rex Skeleton that Eli and he dad welded by hand. But less than 48 hours after Rusty took his place in the graveyard, a thief came and stole him.

Photos | Family looks for answers after T-Rex is stolen

"I'm angry. I'm frustrated. I think it's a terrible thing to do, but I also imagine it was a thoughtless thing to do," said Becca Shepard, Eli's mom.

The family is no stranger to theft. Shepard said their car has been stolen three times in neighborhoods around town. But, she said, this feels worse.

"This feels more personal," she said. Eli said he feels "sad. Extremely sad."

"It's the fact that Rusty was stolen that makes me sad because he was a sentimental piece."

Even in a cemetery, their hope is not dead. Maybe, just maybe rusty will end up like their stolen car.

"We got it back every time," Becca said.

© 2017 WXIA-TV