Teacher accused of dismissing students for wearing 'Make America Great Again' shirts resigns

HERSHEY, PA - NOVEMBER 04: Donald Trump "Make America Great Again" hats are sold at a rally on November 4, 2016 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Photo: Spencer Platt, Custom)

WOODSTOCK, Ga. -- A north Georgia high school teacher accused of dismissing two students wearing "Make America Great Again" shirts has resigned, officials confirm.

According to a spokesperson with the Cherokee County School District, Lyn Orletsky, a math teacher at River Ridge High School, requested the school board accept her resignation this week and release her from her teaching contract. Her resignation has been added to the school board's Oct. 19 meeting agenda. The resignation, if accepted, will be effective beginning Nov. 1.

After initial reports of the incident, Republican candidate for governor, Michael Williams, planned a protest at the school demanding the educator be fired over what happened. Williams posted a message on Facebook inviting supporters of President Trump to the rally.

The district ultimately denied the candidate's request to protest, saying it would not be able to guarantee students' safety if the protest were held on school grounds.

© 2017 WXIA-TV