Rapper Dee-1 is touring the U.S. with Sallie Mae to teach students the importance of financial planning and going to college.

Dee-1, born David Augustine Jr., graduated from Louisiana State University with a bachelor's degree in marketing. He taught middle school in Baton Rouge for two years before retiring and pursuing his musical dream.

He signed with RCA Inspiration Records and created his hit song 'Sallie Mae Back'.

His message is clear and quite different from many other rap songs you hear today: Save your money and go to college.

Dee-1's music video has more than 1 million views, with positive remarks scattered throughout the comment section.

Now, the rapper is embarking on the "Dee-1's Knowledge for College Tour" to educate students on the importance of education and being smart with your money.

Dee-1 plans to visit Grady High School in Atlanta, and one lucky student will get a chance to receive a $5,000 scholarship from Sallie Mae.

He will be at Grady High from 9:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 27.

© 2017 WXIA-TV