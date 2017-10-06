ATLANTA, GA. - Atlanta police are currently investigating what they consider to be an accidental shooting on the city's Westside.

According to police, a 15 year-old teen accidentally shot himself in the neck at his home on Bolton road Friday evening.

The weapon was recovered at the scene.

The teen was alert and conscious during his transport to Grady hospital.

