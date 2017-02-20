WXIA
Teen's quick reaction saves family from burning home

The house caught fire just before 4 a.m. on Monday.

Tiffany McCall, WXIA 11:41 AM. EST February 20, 2017

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA - A teenager's quick reaction got her family out of a burning home safe and sound.

The house caught fire just before 4 a.m. on Monday. It's located ion the 1400 block of Blackspruce Court SW in unincorporated Lilburn, 

When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the garage and roof.  Fire officials said the teen's bedroom is adjacent to the garage. She smelled smoke before the smoke detector sounded and alerted her family.

Once the family made it outside, they called authorities. The father tried dousing the fire with water from a hose but was unsuccessful.

Two adults, two teens and three cats are displaced and plan to stay with a nearby relative.

The fire investigator said the blaze appears to have started in the ceiling and attic space above the garage.

