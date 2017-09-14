Teen brothers accused of murder plead guilty

ATLANTA - Two teen brothers accused of murder entered guilty pleas Thursday morning in an Atlanta man's death.

Charlie McDaniel, 17, and Isaac McDaniel, 16, were accused of shooting and killing Anthony Brooks, 50, outside a Shell gas station on Campbellton Road last November.

According to officials, Brooks recognized the pair as the suspects responsible for a number of car thefts at the location. When the 50-year-old approached the brothers and threatened to call police, the two attacked him and shot him. Brooks later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Residents of the community who knew Brooks told 11Alive he was the kind of person who would always lend a hand. They say Brooks would often cut the lawns of elderly people in the community or help with repairs at a local barber shop in the same area.

Police said the brothers got away in a stolen vehicle after the murder, but later turned themselves in. The district attorney's office said that the brothers have been arrested 16 times by metro Atlanta police since 2014.

The teens were indicted for murder in January and faced several other charges including participation in criminal street gang activity, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and more.

