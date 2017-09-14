Teen escapes DFCS custody, police continue search

CANTON, GA - A 15-year-old is missing after escaping from DFCS custody on Sunday, September 9.

Emilynn Peyton was last seen at the Country Inn and Suites in Canton, according to the Canton Police Department. She was staying under DFCS custody before she ran away.

If you have any information about Peyton's whereabouts, police are asking for you to please contact the Canton PD Criminal Investigations Division at 770-720-4883 or call 911.

