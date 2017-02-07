ATLANTA - A 16-year-old girl was arrested and charged after police said she hit a patrol car early Tuesday morning.

Officers were patrolling the park around 2 a.m., when they saw a car inside parked after hours, Atlanta Police Capt. David Villaroel said. The people inside the vehicle bailed, leaving the 16-year-old behind.

Villaroel said the teen was an inexperience driver who put the car in reverse and struck the patrol car. She was charged with theft by receiving a stolen auto, after further investigation revealed the car was stolen.

Both cars had minor damage. No injuries were reported.

The teenage girl was released to her parents.

