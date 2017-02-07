Teen killed after shooting in Buckhead

THINKSTOCK

ATLANTA, Ga.- Officials with the Atlanta Police Department confirm that a teen is now dead after a shooting incident in Buckhead.

The call came in around 5:36 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials say the incident occurred near 8196 Brookwood Valley Circle NE.

Officials say the incident is under homicide investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

