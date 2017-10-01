Teen killed in bloody shootout outside Norcross nightclub

NORCROSS - Police say a 19-year-old man is dead following a bloody shootout outside a nightclub Sunday morning.

Officers came to Midnight Blu Café located at 5050 Jimmy Carter Blvd after hearing that a person had been shot..

When they arrived at the scene they found another female victim. She was shot in the leg and taken to Gwinnett Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Several minutes later police received a person shot call at Shell gas station located at 5535 Jimmy Carter Blvd in Norcross.

Police found a man dead inside a vehicle with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Detectives have learned that the victim was shot in the parking lot of Midnight Blu Café and driven to the Shell gas station.

There were reportedly multiple shooters and multiple witnesses who fled the scene. Gwinnett County Police homicide detectives and the crime scene investigators responded to the scene. Detectives are speaking with potential witnesses and trying to determine the cause of the shooting.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. You can also text your tip to “Crimes” (274637). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case #17-091334.

