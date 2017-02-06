ROSWELL, Ga. -- Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m., at the Saratoga At Champions Green Apartments located at 100 Saratoga Dr., in Alpharetta, Ga.
Roswell Police are on the scene. They do not have a suspect and a motive has not been determined.
