Teen shot, killed at Fulton Co. apartment complex

Tiffany McCall, WXIA 5:42 AM. EST February 07, 2017

ROSWELL, Ga. -- Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m., at the Saratoga At Champions Green Apartments located at 100 Saratoga Dr., in Alpharetta, Ga.

Roswell Police are on the scene. They do not have a suspect and a motive has not been determined.

11Alive has a crew en route to the crime scene and will bring you the latest developments as soon as they are available. 

 

PHOTOS | Roswell PD: Shooting kills teenager


